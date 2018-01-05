Community helps raise money to bring heat to city schools

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Piling on jackets to stay warm... in the classroom. That's what thousands of kids faced this week, prompting parents and teachers' outrage.

After pictures of kids bundling up in school circulated online, two Marylanders teamed up to help the kids by creating a GoFundMe page that's raised more than $41,000.

Former NFL player Aaron Maybin from Mount Hebron, who teaches at one of the schools, and Samierra Jones, a senior at Coppin State and a graduate of city schools, joined together saying the money will buy space heaters and winter coats for the kids.

Maybin tweeted a heartbreaking video asking the kids about the frigid temperatures inside their classrooms.

Another NFL player is also speaking out. Former Raven's wide receiver, Torrey Smith, was at an after-school program earlier this week and heard an announcement urging students to come to school the next day, even though there's no heat.

He said that wasn't right.

Mayor Pugh weighed in on the issue saying the state has control of city schools, and she's urging officials to account for the maintenance spending.

In addition, she said the city will add two million dollars from their budget to city schools, totaling 19 million next year.