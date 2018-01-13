Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 12:31PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 4:47AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Bedford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, York
After a day with temperatures in the 60s, Baltimore braces for those near record temperatures, to take a massive dive. Health Commissioner Dr. Wen has declared a code blue alert for the next three days. The code blue will go in effect Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 and end on Monday morning, January 15, 2018.
As meteorologist have predicted temperatures to fall into the teens with wind chill temperatures in the single and even negative digits, hypothermia and frostbite become issues of concern. “Due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures, I encourage residents to stay indoors in heated areas during these periods. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses” said Dr. Wen
The health commissioner’s office released the following tips to help people stay healthy during the cold weather.
Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.
Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.
Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.
Check on those who are the most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill. For babies, follow the ABCDs of infant safe sleep (see resource guide here[links.govdelivery.com]).
Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.
Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:
Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.
Check your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are working.