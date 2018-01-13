Baltimore (WMAR) -

After a day with temperatures in the 60s, Baltimore braces for those near record temperatures, to take a massive dive. Health Commissioner Dr. Wen has declared a code blue alert for the next three days. The code blue will go in effect Saturday evening, January 13, 2018 and end on Monday morning, January 15, 2018.

As meteorologist have predicted temperatures to fall into the teens with wind chill temperatures in the single and even negative digits, hypothermia and frostbite become issues of concern. “Due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures, I encourage residents to stay indoors in heated areas during these periods. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses” said Dr. Wen

The health commissioner’s office released the following tips to help people stay healthy during the cold weather.