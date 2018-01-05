Code Blue extended once again in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Continuous frigid temperatures caused a Code Blue in effect to be extended for the second time.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Dr. Leana Wen, initially issued the code blue on Christmas night, extended it until Saturday, January 6, 2018, and then on Friday announced it is extended until Monday, January 8.

This is now the fifth Code Blue alert in Baltimore this season.

“As we continue to battle some of the season’s coldest temperatures, it is important that all Baltimoreans take precaution. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen. “I am extending the Code Blue Declaration through Monday because of the predicted dangerously cold temperatures and encouraging residents to stay indoors in heated areas. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses.”

If you know anyone without heat or power, call 311 to get help from the city.