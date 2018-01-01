Code Blue extended in Baltimore City

Baltimore (WMAR) -

A Code Blue Alert has been extended in Baltimore City. Baltimore City Health Commissioner, Dr. Leana Wen, initially issued the code blue on Christmas night and has now extended it until Saturday, January 6, 2018.

As temperatures are expected to remain in the teens, Dr. Wen says hypothermia is a concern. “Through this prolonged cold weather spell, it is important that all Baltimoreans take precaution. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia” said Wen.

If you know anyone without heat or power, call 311 to get help from the city.