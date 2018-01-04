Port of Baltimore Close due to winter storm

BALTIMORE (AP) - -

The Port of Baltimore closed Thursday because of winter weather conditions.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said no ships would be allowed to enter the port because of high winds expected during a winter storm.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, no ships can enter the Chesapeake Bay from 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning.

On Thursday, Truckers will be allowed to pick up deliveries from ships that met the deadline and to do other business.

No cruise ships are scheduled to leave from the port of Baltimore until Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.