Children, teachers visit B&O Railroad Museum to celebrate grant

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Students and teachers at a school in West Baltimore celebrated a teacher who is being awarded money for educational projects Wednesday.

More than 100 preschoolers from West Baltimore Catholic Charities Head Start visited the B&O Railroad Museum for a morning of fun, activities, and celebration.

The Harlem Park head start is home to more than 140 students from two to five years old.

Donorschoose.org and the PNC Foundation presented a teacher with $4,000 to help fund school projects.

Last year pre-k teacher Stephanie Hall helped children with money she received from PNC. She used it to give her classroom a makeover.

"We needed materials and children weren't enthusiastic about going to that area. So, once I redesigned the art area, it became art studio B4," said Hall.

Hall is 2018's grant recipient. She says this time around she will focus on technology in the classroom.