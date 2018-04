BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Today is Good Deeds Day.

People in over 90 countries unite on this day to give back in a way that benefits others and the planet.

At the Center for Jewish Education in Baltimore, a closed captioning event was held.

Participating volunteers utilized various technology in an effort to type captions of Jewish videos for those hard of hearing.

The project, a part of Jade's Captioning Initiative set a goal of captioning five hours of video content on platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.