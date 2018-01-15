Car fire snarls early morning commute in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - Early Monday morning, mother of three, Lynay Jefferson was driving to work when she smelled smoke.

She pulled over to the far right lane on Northern Parkway, just past Roland Avenue, heading toward the Jones Falls Expressway, and called her husband. It was about 4:40 a.m.

"I said my car's smoking, come get me, and I'm thinking it's something minor, so I take my bags and everything out and set them to the side, because I'm going to take his car to work, and I turn around and it sparked, it's sparking. The whole front passenger seat is on fire," she said.

She hurried away from the car waiting for help to come.

Baltimore City Police blocked off all westbound lanes as firefighters drenched the car, the water turned to ice on the roadway. A tow truck quickly arrived, and lifted the car up and away and Lynay left with her husband.

Police cleared the scene around 6 a.m., and said a salt truck was on the way to melt the ice.