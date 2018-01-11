Calverton Elementary-Middle students may be moved to another school due to heating issues

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - We're 11 days into 2018 and kids at Calverton Elementary-Middle School in West Baltimore have only been in class one day this year... and they won't be heading back this week.

Because of ongoing heating issues, the school will be closed Thursday and Friday, while all other schools in the Baltimore City school district are open.

With no word on when the problems will be fixed, Mayor Catherine Pugh is now considering another way to get Calverton students back on track,

"Bishop Lori has reached out to us, so we're looking at Seton Keough. I had my folks go over and look at Seton Keough, very nice location, transportation issues have to be dealt with."

Calverton Elementary/Middle and Seton Keough are around three miles apart. Pugh said a decision on the idea will be made soon.