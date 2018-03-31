Busy weekend in Baltimore spells good news for area businesses

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Opening day. A Jimmy Buffett concert. And more baseball this weekend. Those events have the city buzzing.

Business owners and fans alike were happy to see the increase of people in bars and restaurants.

Royal Farms Arena hosted Jimmy Buffett for the first time and people were excited to be in Charm City!

"It’s my first time ever to see Jimmy Buffet! I’m 59 and I've waited my whole life to see him," Suzy Spiering, told ABC2.

The Spierings called Baltimore home for the weekend—taking in the sights, the big concert and all the city has to offer.

"We're seeing a lot of happy very nice people. For anybody to think that Baltimore is a terrible city it's wrong! This is a wonderful place," Spiering said.

That kind of sentiment seemed to permeate through the city for the past two days. First with the O’s season opener sellout which ended in a win, and then with Parrotheads descending on the city, excited to see Buffet.

"It's a great opportunity for the city to highlight all the businesses and restaurants and pubs around here," said Karen Albert.

Hundreds snaked around Royal Farms Arena waiting to get their seat for Buffet’s first Baltimore performance.

"It’s definitely bringing in money to Baltimore so that’s a big deal. We’ve lived in Baltimore our whole lives so that’s a big boost,"

But before, it was time to enjoy the specials some area bars offered.

"With the Orioles yesterday, Jimmy Buffet tonight. It’s nice to have the season opening up for spring it brings back a lot of regulars and the locals!" said Greg Keating of 206 Restaurant Group.

The city will be even busier this weekend with two Orioles games--one Saturday night and one Sunday afternoon.



