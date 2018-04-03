Bryan Stevenson announced as Johns Hopkins University commencement speaker

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson will speak at Johns Hopkins University's commencement ceremony.

He founded the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. That organization has helped more than 125 wrongly convicted people on death row.

He will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree at the event, where about 7,000 Johns Hopkins undergraduates, graduate students, and professional students will also be awarded their degrees.

Johns Hopkins University's commencement ceremony will be held at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on May 24. The event is not open to the public.