Brigance Brigade Foundation gears up for 5th annual 5.7K Championship Race

The Brigance Brigade Foundation is gearing up for their 5th annual 5.7K Championship Race. The event helps raise money for ALS research as well as provide support and resources for families dealing with the disease. Over the years, it has become more than a race for those touched by ALS.

“The Brigance Brigade really does an outstanding job connecting families and really helping them in ways that a lot of organizations cannot,” said Michael Birmingham.

Birmingham lost his father, Greg Birmingham, to ALS in 2015. He remembers the Brigance Brigade Foundation stepping in to help.

Michael Birmingham and his family continue to honor his life by participating in the Brigance Brigade Foundation’s 5.7k race. Supporting the foundation that helped his family through difficult times.

“They helped us in such a tremendous way,” said Birmingham. “It’s a great way to give back.”

Watching families that the foundation has helped over the years is a great reward for the Foundation Director, Amanda Mummert.

“Sure we’re able to help them in certain ways, but when they come back again, we’re just building a community to help even more ALS families,” said Mummert. “It helps us get the word out about what ALS is and that we’re here to help and that we can provide people with ideas, suggestions or resources they may not have known about otherwise.”

The 5th Annual Brigance Brigade Foundation 5.7K Championship Race is set for Sunday, April 29th at Canton Waterfront Park.