Boy first baby born at MedStar Franklin Medical Center in 2018

While thousands of people were out celebrating the new year in Baltimore, the Lumbala family was welcoming a baby boy.

Joe was the first baby born at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in 2018. He arrived at 12:24 a.m. Jan. 1 and weighed in at 9lbs 11oz.

Joe was expected to make his debut last week on Dec. 27, but mom, Linda, did not end up in the hospital until Sunday morning.

Mom was in labor for a little over two hours, which left dad a little anxious.

"I was praying, praying, praying," said dad Banza Lumbala. "We were in the lunch somewhere, we were just praying, praying, until one of the nurse come out, and just do this to me, and I knew that the baby was there."

Joe's 3-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother were at the hospital to welcome him to the family.

Banza Lumbala was clearly over the moon with his new little addition, but did say Joe will probably his last child.