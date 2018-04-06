Bill to create GTTF panel races through Senate

ANNAPOLIS -

The revelations that came out of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force trial rocked the city; eight officers playing both cops and robbers.

The trial aired out a lot of the GTTF's dirty deeds, but not all of them.

Knowing all the sordid details is painful but also a must says Maryland State Senator Bill Ferguson who is pushing the idea of a commission to study the corruption.

"It’s probably one of the most important bills that we will have this legislative session."

Senator Ferguson of Baltimore isn't just saying that because it is his bill, he feels a public commission charged with peeling back all the layers of failure that helped create the elite and corrupt gun unit is imperative to the city and state.

And every senator agreed as Thursday, they all voted yes on its passage.

"Criminal behavior that lasted such a long period of time and was so expansive suggests the systemic nature of a problem and this commission will let us get to the bottom of who knew what, when did they know it and how do we move forward from this point," Ferguson said.

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott is squarely behind the senator's bill and hopes for it's equally speedy passage through the house.

The Baltimore city Police Department is actually a state agency and while that is an issue for the councilman as well, he is happy to see the state taking the lead to put this scandal under the powerful microscope of Annapolis.

There are many lessons to be learned here on the way to re-building public trust he says, and he is more than happy to back the state's involvement.

"I would like to thank Delegate McCray for introducing the original bill for the audits and thank Senator Ferguson for having the courage to take on this topic because that is what they should be doing. That's exuding leadership over the police department that has not existed in our city delegation for far too long," Scott said.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has said she is not in favor of an independent commission.

ABC2News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment but has yet to receive a statement on what many say is the imminent passage of Senator Ferguson’s bill.