BGF member sentenced to 21.5 years in racketeering and shooting case

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Montel "Telly" Harvey, 26, was sentenced to 258 months, 21.5 years, in prison for conspiring to participate in a racketeering scheme associated with the Black Guerilla Family's Greenmount Avenue Regime.

The sentence includes five years of supervised release following the completion of the sentence reached as part of a plea agreement for the Baltimore resident. The original sentence was deemed 25 years, but Harvey was given credit for serving three-and-a-half years on a related state case.

According to the plea, Harvey admitted to being a member of the BGF Greenmount Regime, formerly the Young Guerilla Family. Along with other BGF members, Harvey engaged in crimes that furthered the organization's interests, including drug distribution, murder, robbery, witness tampering, and witness retaliation. Harvey specifically admitted to drug trafficking on four separate occasions, as well as attempted murder during a non-fatal shooting outside of a nightclub.

On June 8, 2013, in the 300 block of West Fayette Street, Harvey shot a victim with a 9mm handgun, after his involvement in a physical altercation with Wesley Brown outside of Mirage nightclub, according to the plea agreement.