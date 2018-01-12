BGE customers to see savings potentially next month

Cloudy
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - BGE says customers will be keeping more of their money in their pockets this year.
On Thursday the company updated its filing with the Maryland Public Service Commission to provide additional federal tax reduction benefits.
If approved, customers could see an estimated decrease of nearly three dollars on their monthly bill.
BGE has requested that the reduced rates start next month.