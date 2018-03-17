Baltimore's 21st Century School Buildings Program opens third school.

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Beginning April 4, hundreds of Baltimore City students will call Dorothy I. Height Elementary, their new school.

On Saturday, city and state leaders including Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford gathered at 2011 Linden Avenue for a ribbon cutting celebration.

The school features 32,200 square feet of renovated space including the gymnasium, cafeteria and 344 seat auditorium. An additional 59,200 feet of new construction including a new lobby, media center and classrooms will also be utilized.

Dorothy I. Height, was a name voted upon by students who wished to dedicate the school to the civil rights pioneer.

The building marks the third school opening as part of Baltimore's 21st Century School Buildings Program.