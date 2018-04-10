Baltimore students explore their ideas as future problem solvers of Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - The Ingenuity Project at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute hosts Solve for 'Y' to gain inspiration, learn more information, wonder, and enhance meaningful conversations.

The event was a "TED-style" talk that allowed the high school students and alumni to deliver speeches and messages to spark and discuss matters of injustice, support social change, and use their voice to discuss world challenges.

Topics ranged from physics, colorism, international travel, promotion of peace, and Baltimore beyond plastic.

"We are at a critical time in our country when we are seeing the power of our youth come together and change policy, and our youth have a lot of ideas for the future and they need to be heard," said Lisette Morris, Ingenuity Project Executive Director.

The event's Keynote Speaker was Stephanie Hill, the Senior Vice President at Lockheed Martin. And the Master of Ceremonies was our very own Jamie Costello.