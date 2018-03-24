Baltimore student take to the streets during March for Our Lives

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Students from around the Baltimore area gathered on Saturday to take place in a nationwide rally.

The rally comes over a month after a teenager walked into his high school in Parkland, Florida and killed 17 students. While this tragedy hurts everyone across the nation, the purpose of this walk hit a little closer to home for Maryland students following a shooting in their own state less than a week ago.

So to make a stand, some students traveled to D.C. with Mayor Catherine Pugh, and some stayed right here and Charm City to walk and spread awareness.

“This is a defining moment for the youth of our City and country – they have had enough of the tragic effects of gun violence and are demanding the change that should have happened long before now,” said Mayor Pugh. “I’m proud to stand with them and to urge them on as they go to Washington to hold accountable those who have the ability to make a difference and bring an end to our ongoing national tragedy.”

