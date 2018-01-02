Baltimore schools close early due to heating, water problems

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Some Baltimore City Schools are closing early on Tuesday after reports of heating and water issues.

Lakeland Elementary/Middle School closed at 12:45 p.m. due to school-wide problems with the heating system.

Frederick Elementary dismissed at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday because of water problems.

The school system has not announced if those schools will be closed on Wednesday, but they said they post information as soon as it is available.

