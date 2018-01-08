Baltimore residents' cars iced in for days due to water main break

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Although Baltimore didn't get hit by many inches of snow during the "Bomb Cyclone" days later some residents in Central Baltimore are still trying to dig out.

Along the 1800 block of North Calvert Street on Sunday it looks like it has been hit by an ice storm. Residents tell ABC2 News it has been this way since Thursday with no sign of improving. Many cars are frozen solid and all efforts to get out have failed.

Neighbors tell us they have tried calling 3-1-1 but with the city dealing with numerous water main breaks, their complaints have not been answered. There also hasn't been a water main break reported in the area so no one knows where the water now frozen into ice is coming from.