Baltimore prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

We’re a few days away from New Year’s Eve and Baltimore city leaders are expecting tens of thousands of people in and around the Inner Harbor ahead of the firework’s celebration.

If thousands were already expected for this weekend’s celebration, it’s safe to expect even more.

“I think the primary ingredient that keeps residents and visitors and business folks happy is public safety and we’re committed to it and we have a lot of assets in place – some seen and some unseen to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable evening, “ Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said.

Davis and other involved in the planning process for keeping everyone safe are prepared to head into 2018.

Leaders add the public should be, as well.

“Plan before you. So be prepared to pay to park or you can take public transportation like MTA and light rail. They will remain open an hour after the fireworks show,” Davis said.

In addition to the festivities, there might be some overflow from the end of the Raves finale on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to foot traffic, planners say several roads will be blocked off for any vehicles near and around the Inner Harbor.

“There will be increased security in and around the Inner Harbor and the downtown area along with increased security across the remainder of the city. We will also have vehicle restrictions that will be in place,” Chief Melissa Hyatt, over the police departments’ special operations division, said.

A change, Commissioner Davis says, is simply the way police have to protect the public during large-scale events.

“Folks will see some barriers and some restrictions and that’s just in keeping, sadly, with some of the times that we live in,” he said.

The New Year’s Eve celebration kicks off at 9:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

The fireworks show starts at midnight.