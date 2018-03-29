Baltimore Police searching for 61 year old missing man

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Baltimore Police Department is searching for 61-year-old Pinkney Jones.

Jones, who was last seen on Thursday in the 5700 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, is 5’4” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was also last seen wearing a black coat with a fur trimmed hood.

Jones’ family and friends are all concerned about his wellbeing, so if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (443) 984-7385 or simply dial 9-1-1.