A Baltimore teacher is critically missing, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Gregory Ferrell teaches 8th grade at Monarch Academy and never showed up to work after the holiday break.

The school sent a letter home to students.

Here’s the letter sent home with students of #MonarchAcademy regarding #GregoryFerrell, a teacher there who has been missing since 12/29. @BaltimorePolice are asking for the public’s help to locate him. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/IJLumRMYPE — Nadia Singh (@NadiaSinghNews) January 12, 2018

He was last seen on Dec. 29 at Melba's Place on Greenmount Ave. He was wearing black pants, light gray sweater with dark tones, black shirt and black shoes.

Ferrell is 6'2" and weighs about 250 lbs. He drives a purple 2011 Mazda with Maryland tags 1CA 8798.

Police said they have not found any signs of foul play, but they are concerned for his safety because all his financial activity has stopped.

A friend of #GregoryFerrell tells me through tears that she’s worried about him and that he’s a wonderful person with no enemies. She’s confused about how he could just disappear. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/0TU3u8q0vR — Nadia Singh (@NadiaSinghNews) January 13, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call police.