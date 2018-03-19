Baltimore native makes it to Hollywood round on American Idol

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

One Baltimore native made it to the Hollywood round on American Idol.

His singing style is one part nostalgic, one part unique.

“I just grew up singing around the house, but I was scared to sing in public. I have horrible stage fright – well it was horrible,” Les Greene said.

His fear is one of the past as he now serves as the front man for his traveling 50’s band, “Patrick and the Swayzees.”

Les also happens to be one of the latest contestants on American Idol.

“The judges were amazing and they were all warm and welcoming and ‘Uncle’ Lionel was the best. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Greene said.

Les received his golden ticket on Sunday night’s episode of American Idol.

But before we see what happens in Hollywood, the Baltimore native wants you to know about where he’s been.

Born to Guyanese parents and raised both there and in Baltimore, Les found his voice late – but when he did, he was on his way.

For awhile you could find him in Zen West, the tex-mex bar in north Baltimore, working just about every job inside – but his most impactful, perhaps, was his running karaoke.

His talent took him to work in Key West, Florida – even singing on cruise ships.

Then he tried out for Idol.

“I’m just super excited about just my life in general. Every so often I just take a step back and look at the things I’ve been through and look where I am now,” Greene said.

A journey that’s taking him further than his wildest dreams.

“I feel like I’ve already accomplished my goal and if that can get anybody else inspired to just keep going at what they want to do – just have a little bit of crazy in them to just say screw it this is what I’m going for, then I’ve done it already,” Greene said.

Follow Les’ journey on American Idol Sundays and Mondays at 8et on ABC2.