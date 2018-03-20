Baltimore Mayor shares plan for 'March For Our Lives' in D.C.

WMAR Staff
9:23 PM, Mar 19, 2018
BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore students are planning to participate in the 'March For Our Lives' event in D.C. and officials are ready to support their efforts to make their voices heard. 

Students from around the city plan to rally against gun violence and advocate for safer schools for the prevention of mass shootings in schools.

Buses will be leaving Baltimore from 8 different locations throughout the city at 9:45 a.m. and will begin boarding at 8:30 a.m. from 8 different locations.

Lunches and t-shirts will be provided for the students on the trip.

The 'March For Our Lives' rally will be held on Saturday, March 4 in Washington D.C.

For more information on the event email BmorenBeyond@baltimorecity.gov

To register for the event CLICK HERE.

