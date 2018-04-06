Baltimore DPW announces new reimbursement plan for sewage sufferers
WMAR Staff
11:08 AM, Apr 6, 2018
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Effective Friday, Baltimore City residents who experience sewage back up issues may participate in a new Expedited Reimbursement Program for cleaning and disinfection.
Rudolph S. Chow, Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, announced the changes, which apply to those experiencing sewage backups caused by wet weather after April 6, 2018. Issues caused by water main breaks, clogged pipes, maintenance issues, or other non-weather related events are not eligible for the program. Only residential customers living within Baltimore City limits may apply. Participation in the program does not determine liability.