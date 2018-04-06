Baltimore DPW announces new reimbursement plan for sewage sufferers

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Effective Friday, Baltimore City residents who experience sewage back up issues may participate in a new Expedited Reimbursement Program for cleaning and disinfection.

Rudolph S. Chow, Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, announced the changes, which apply to those experiencing sewage backups caused by wet weather after April 6, 2018. Issues caused by water main breaks, clogged pipes, maintenance issues, or other non-weather related events are not eligible for the program. Only residential customers living within Baltimore City limits may apply. Participation in the program does not determine liability.

Residents must contact the city within 24 hours of the back up, via 311 or through the city's website, and file their "Application for Expedited Reimbursement of Building Backup" within 90 days. Applications will be accepted through the online form, email, by mail, or at the DPW Customer Support Services Walk-In Center at 200 Holiday Street.

Save receipts, as all clean up/disinfection costs must be provided, and the maximum reimbursement is $2500 per event. DPW will process the applications within 60 days.