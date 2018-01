BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Soccer fans get ready, Baltimore could be one step closer to hosting a world cup game.

Officials are set to approve an agreement Wednesday at the city's board of estimates meeting to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup games if North America is selected as the host continent.

Right now, FIFA is deciding between Morocco and a joint bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 tournament.

So far, the three North American nations have submitted a list of 32 cities that could host games if they win their bid.