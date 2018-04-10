Baltimore City to test virtual parking permits

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Dealing with glitchy parking meters in Baltimore may become a thing of the past.

Right now meter maids have to go up to each car and check the dash for a ticket, but the parking authority of Baltimore City is testing out a virtual parking permit system to make the most of their small workforce.

Now, drivers will use their phone to pay and will be reminded before time runs out. The Department of Transportation says there's been a 15 percent drop in neighborhood parking tickets over the past three years, so they're hoping this program will make their department more efficient.

Virtual parking starts up this fall in a test neighborhood and meter maids will use license plate readers attached to their vehicle to check if drivers paid.

At this time we don't know how much the new tech will cost.