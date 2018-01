Mayor Catherine Pugh announced two days of parking ticket amnesty in Baltimore City.

On February 1 and 2, you can pay your parking tickets without paying any extra fines associated with them.

This is the first parking ticket amnesty in Baltimore since 2003.

The Mayor's Office estimates there are 500,00 unpaid parking citations.

You can pay your tickets online, over the phone, in the mail, or in-person. Personal checks are not accepted.