Baltimore City State's Attorney candidate releases police accountability plan

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore City State's Attorney candidate Thiru Vignarajah unveiled his police accountability plan Wednesday.

The goal of the plan is to root out corruption, restore integrity, and to rebuild police accountability.

Vignarajah suggests more transparency, an explanation of how cases connected to the convicted Gun Trace Task Force officers will be addressed, and swift action when investigating-involved shootings. He also wants a third-party audit of the investigation by another State's Attorney, the Maryland Attorney General, or the Department of Justice.

"We are sitting at a point where crime in Baltimore is at an all-time high and trust in police is at an all-time low. This has to change and the state's attorney's office has to lead the way," said Vignarajah.

To earn back the community’s trust, Vignarajah says his office would also create a Civil Rights Division to protect the rights of residents and uphold the integrity of law enforcement.

“We want to not only complain about the mess, we want to help clean it up. It’s been too long before someone’s come forward and instead of pointing fingers and assigning blame has actually forged solutions for how we move forward,” said Vignarajah. “This is the most comprehensive police accountability plan certainly in Baltimore and we believe anywhere in the country. It not only reckons with the history and the past of the Baltimore police department, it makes sure that its future is bright and marked by the honor that so many of the people in blue wear that badge with.”

Vignarajah is one of three candidates running for State's Attorney. Incumbent Marilyn Mosby filed for re-election and Defense Attorney Ivan Bates is running as well.