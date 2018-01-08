Mayor Pugh tours schools, Baltimore City School District pledge to open and warm schools

Baltimore, Md. (WMAR) -

Last week several schools in the Baltimore area were put in the spotlight because of how cold it was for students and staff.

Several schools were closed Thursday and Friday due to the problems, and on Sunday Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and other city officials toured three schools seeing the conditions that created the complaints.

"This process of fixing all these schools at the same time, 60 schools,” said Pugh. “I called my department of public works Mr. Rudy Chow whose our chief engineer for the city and general services to jump right in and offer services to the school system."

In a letter addressed to students, staff, and the community, Baltimore City Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Sonja Brookins Santelises promised every student will be in a safe warm learning space or the school won’t open.

Principals will be required to do regular temperature checks throughout the buildings and report back to district officials.

Mayor Catherine Pugh planning to talk with the governor about the problems on Wednesday--pointing to the billion dollars they have to build new schools and the need for improvements at schools that are very old.

"We're building 23 new schools in the city. We opened up two late last year we're opening up 2 more this year. Another 4 to 7 next year. We've gotta get these schools built but we also have a maintenance plan. The maintenance plan is to focus first on those schools where it is just severe."

The Mayor says around 60 schools went offline because of the issues last week.

Crews were still working on around 20 buildings on Sunday.

The district tweeted out that all schools will be open Monday except for Calverton Elementary and Middle school.