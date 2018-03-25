Baltimore City Rec & Parks to host free spring break camp

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Baltimore City Recreation & Parks is offering a free Spring Break mini camp for teens between the ages of 14-17.

The Keys 2 Success Spring Break Camp will give teens an opportunity to learn more in career development workshops. They’ll also have a chance to participate in art activities, along with sports, music, and dance.

The camp begins Monday, March 26 at 9 a.m.

Participating recreation centers include: James McHenry, Greenmount, Lillian Jones, C.C. Jackson, Oliver, Crispus Attucks, Rita R. Church, Robert C. Marshall, and Samuel F.B. Morse.

Breakfast and Lunch, along with field trips, will be provided.

If you’re interested in registering your teen, click here.