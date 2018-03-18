Baltimore City church taking steps to fight opioid addiction

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Brown Memorial Park Avenue Presbyterian Church invited Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore City Health Commissioner to educate and bring awareness to the current opioid crisis.

“The overdose epidemic in our city and across the state calls for a new strategy that treats drug use as an illness rather than a crime. The faith community has a responsibility to work against the barriers of stigma, racism, and inequity that are preventing our communities from receiving the healing that is possible and feeds a cycle of violence that exacerbate those inequities,” said Rev. Foster Connors.

After the 11:00 a.m worship service Dr. Wen had the opportunity to speak with the members of the church about the current crisis and various prevention methods while she demonstrated the administering of Naloxone.

Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.