Baltimore celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Thousands celebrated the life of civil rights leader and icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held in Baltimore.

More than 70 groups including high schools, fraternities, and sororities marched in Monday’s parade.

The parade kicked off at Noon at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street and ended at Baltimore street.



The parade was emceed by Konan of 92Q and April Watts from Magic 95.9.

"Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more like a day of peace for me,” said parade attendee Shanee Lockett. “You reflect on a lot of things in the past and how we can move positively forward in the future."

This year's grand marshall was Baltimore native and finalist on The Voice Davon Fleming.

Residents also celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting a day of service.



Volunteers, city officials, and community groups paid it forward with several community-led service projects.

There was an inspirational kick-off celebration before the parade featuring the Cardinal Shehan School Youth Choir.

During the neighborhood clean-up, volunteers worked to fix up three lots in the city by building paths, putting edges around garden beds, and clearing alleys.

"It’s very obvious that there's a lot of areas in the city and a lot of people in this city that could really use our help. As you look around you see the devastation that has occurred and it’s nice to be able to get out here to do something to change the direction the city is going in."

The day of service was hosted by Civic Works, Mayor Catherine Pugh, The 6th Branch, the Baltimore Food Hub, and Rebuild Johnston Square.



