Baltimore Burger King evacuated after kitchen fire

WMAR Staff
1:28 PM, Mar 23, 2018

Photo by Baltimore Fire

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A Burger King was evacuated on Friday after it caught fire in Baltimore. 

The fast-food chain at E Fayette and St. Paul had a kitchen fire which caused the evacuation. 

Baltimore Police also say to expect road closures downtown while firefighters are responding. 

