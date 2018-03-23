Baltimore Burger King evacuated after kitchen fire

Fair
Photo by Baltimore Fire
BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A Burger King was evacuated on Friday after it caught fire in Baltimore.
The fast-food chain at E Fayette and St. Paul had a kitchen fire which caused the evacuation.
Baltimore Police also say to expect road closures downtown while firefighters are responding.
Kitchen fire at E. Fayette and St. Paul Burger King. Restaurant was evacuated and No injuries. Expect road closures downtown. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/D3qvac6Qyp