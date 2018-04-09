An effort to bond a community and its police force

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Residents in Sandtown Winchester say it takes a village to raise a child.

On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa joined community members in West Baltimore for an annual Men's Day celebration entitled "Bringing Back the Village."

The event, started off at the Baltimore Police Department's Western DIstrict for a 10 minute prayer, followed by a walk to Mt. Pisgah Church.

It's purpose, to build a strong relationship and bond between the community, and its police department.

Today marked the first in a series of upcoming "Bringing Back the Village" events.