Amazon saves Baltimore shopper's Christmas

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - When it comes to shopping for the holidays, a lot of people tend to wait until the last minute. This year, one of the worst procrastinators is from Maryland.

Their Christmas was saved by Amazon. The online retailer says the last Prime Now order placed in time for Christmas as made in Baltimore. The shopper placed their order at 11 p.m. Christmas Eve! Their order, which contained several items, was delivered in 58 minutes.

Amazon celebrated its biggest holiday season yet with twice as many items were shipped via One-Day shipping, Same-Day shipping, or Ultra Fast delivery. And in one week more than four million people started Prime free trials or paid memberships