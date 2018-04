BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon inside Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.

At 3:38 p.m.,The Baltimore City Fire Department responded for a small fire inside Guy Fieri's Baltimore Kitchen & Bar. Around 3:45 p.m., officials say the fire was extinguished.

For precautionary measures, the Casino was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

A kitchen appliance reportedly caught fire, prompting an emergency response.