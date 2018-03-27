500+ properties to be demolished in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A new phase of Project C.O.R.E. was announced Tuesday.

Project C.O.R.E is a plan to revitalize Baltimore. It includes demolishing vacant and condemned buildings and replacing them with green spaces or redevelopment.



The plan was established two years ago.

Tuesday Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the project's newest phase which includes expediting the demolition of more than 500 buildings designated as contributing factors to violent crime.

"What we're saying today is that we are committed to moving our city forward, to focusing in on neighborhoods that have been neglected for decades,” said Pugh. “More importantly, rebuilding our neighborhoods and communities and pushing our city forward.”

Hogan and Pugh made the announcement in front of vacant properties in the 1000 block of N. Stockton St. in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood. Once the buildings are demolished, the area will be turned into a park.

