340: Homicide number rises on Arcadia Ave

Baltimore, Md. (WMAR) -

ABC 2 News was the first at a chaotic scene in the 3700 block of Arcadia Avenue.

As police put up the crime tape a team performs CPR on a person on a sidewalk.

A woman crying over the body as the sirens roared around the corner and two men rush a stretcher in.

Baltimore Police confirmed an 18-year-old man was shot and killed at that scene.

We don’t know what happened leading up to the 340th homicide in Baltimore this year.

With five days left the count is well over the 318 from last year and approaching the 344 of 2015.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.