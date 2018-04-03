2nd person dies from injuries after Orem Ave fire

BALTIMORE, Md. -

The second person injured in a 2-alarm fire on Orem Ave that occurred over a week ago has died from his injuries.

An 81-year-old woman who lived in the home died shortly after being rushed to the hospital; the fire department says a 55-year-old man initially in critical condition has died from his injuries as well.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on March 25, crews found the home in the 2300 block with heavy fire in a two-story middle of the group home.

Both the man and woman were found just inside the front door in critical condition.

The cause of the fire as well as the exact causes of death are still being investigated.

The names of those who died have not been released yet.

