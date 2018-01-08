17-year-old arrested with stolen gun, money, and drugs

Baltimore police arrested a 17-year-old with a stolen gun, drugs, and money.

Officers were investigating a homicide on January 5 in the 2000 block of Linden Avenue when they noticed a man who left and returned to the area several times.

The officers also noticed the man checking his back waistband several times.

They got out of the car to talk to the man and he ran off.

He was arrested a short time later.

Police say Donta Butler,17, had a stolen gun, cocaine and money on him.

Butler is prohibited from possessing a gun.

He is being held in Central Booking without bail.