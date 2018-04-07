14 neighborhoods shine bright in celebration of Light City Fest 2018

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Local businesses and community members lit their streets up in celebration of Light City Fest 2018.

The illuminated parade started at Federal Hill Park under the legendary flag pole.

The party in Federal Hill included a parade and an after party right outside Cross Street Market.

"So, Federal Hill is excited because they're so close to Light City, Downtown Light City. So they're trying to encourage everyone, Federal Hill, in general, to get involved to light up local businesses and try to get people to come from downtown to Federal Hill to see what they have happening."

Light City is taking over 14 neighborhoods this weekend, including places like Darley Park, Curtis Bay, and Pigtown.

The festival kickoffs in the Inner Harbor next Friday.