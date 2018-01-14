12-year-old girl missing from Baltimore home

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Baltimore Police are looking for 12-year-old Makyra Washington.

Washington was last seen on January 14, 2018, in the 500 block of Half Mile Court at about 1:00 a.m.

She is 5'4" and weighs approximately 120 pounds; Makyra’s clothing description is not known.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Makyra Washington is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.