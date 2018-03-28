BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland’s first stabilization center is being built in Baltimore.

The space at the Old Hebrew Orphan Asylum in Coppin Heights will be transformed into a safe place for those using drugs or alcohol to get treatment.

The Health Department and Behavioral Health System Baltimore secured nearly $3.5 million from the state to build the center.

Treatment will include medical screening and monitoring and connections to behavioral health and social services. Patients addicted to opioids will also have access to Buprenorphine induction.

"I've treated thousands of patients with addiction who came to the ER they know they need help, I know they need help, and every medical provider who sees them know that they need help,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Doctor Lena Wen. “Yet the ER is not always the best place to help them. These patients need behavioral health support, and social and wrap around services."

The center will be equipped with 15 beds and will serve about 500 people in its first year. A pilot center will be opened until construction is complete.

