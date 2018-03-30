Woman in wheelchair hit by car while illegally crossing street

WMAR Staff
11:29 AM, Mar 30, 2018

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car while she was illegally crossing a street on Thursday. 

Investigators say a Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. when they hit a 55-year-old woman in a wheelchair. The Altima was approaching a green traffic light when the incident happened. 

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the woman not obeying the pedestrian signal while crossing the street. Speed and alcohol is not a factor in this collision. 

The driver of the Altima was not injured. Charges are still pending. 

