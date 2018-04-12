Woman hospitalized from Glen Burnie fire

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - A house suffered severe damage and a woman was hospitalized after a fire early Thursday morning in Glen Burnie.

Prior to 2:30 a.m., emergency services were notified of a fire in the 200 block of Margate Drive. Firefighters arrived to find the house heavily aflame and the exterior of a second home also burning. Forty firefighters battled the flames for 30 minutes before the fire was controlled. The department estimates damages of $65,000 and $15,000 for the two structures respectively.

A 55-year-old occupant of one of the building's apartments was able to escape after being alerted of the blaze by her neighbors, but paramedics brought her to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.