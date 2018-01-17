Warming centers open across Anne Arundel County

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
With temperatures expected to take a dive once again Anne Arundel County is working to keep people safe in the cold.
The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers are open from Tuesday, January 16, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 12 p.m.
Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed in any warming centers. Accommodations will be made for service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
The following Senior Centers will also serve as warming centers 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 and Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.:
Annapolis Senior Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis
Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold
Brooklyn Park Senior Center: 202 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park