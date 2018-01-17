Warming centers open across Anne Arundel County

With temperatures expected to take a dive once again Anne Arundel County is working to keep people safe in the cold.

The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers are open from Tuesday, January 16, 2018 beginning at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 12 p.m.

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

All centers are accessible and have water and restroom facilities. Medical care is not available and anyone experiencing or observing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1. Pets are not allowed in any warming centers. Accommodations will be made for service animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The following Senior Centers will also serve as warming centers 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 and Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.:

Annapolis Senior Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis

Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold

Brooklyn Park Senior Center: 202 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park

O'Malley Senior Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

South County Senior Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

People can also escape the cold by heading to any Anne Arundel County Public Library from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18.

Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact the Office of Transportation during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at (410) 222-0022.