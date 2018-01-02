Warming center hours extended in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County extended its warming center hours to help residents escape the cold temperatures.

The centers will be open from Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 8.

The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

All centers will have water and restrooms but will not have medical care available. No pets are allowed unless they are service animals. Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact the Office of Transportation Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 410-222-0022.

Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be designated as warming centers from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on January 3 and 4, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m January 5 and 6.

Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis

Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore

Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena

Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

On Sunday, January 7, 2018 the following libraries will be designated as warming centers from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis

Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers from Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. January 8, 2018.

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will designate the following Senior Centers as warming centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 3, 4, and 5. On January 8, 2018 the Senior Centers will be designated as warming centers until 10:00 a.m. to provide warming relief to vulnerable populations.