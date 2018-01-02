Warming center hours extended in Anne Arundel County

6:01 PM, Jan 2, 2018
Anne Arundel County extended its warming center hours to help residents escape the cold temperatures. 

The centers will be open from Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 8.

The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:

 

  • Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
  • Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
  • Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
  • Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

All centers will have water and restrooms but will not have medical care available. No pets are allowed unless they are service animals. Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact the Office of Transportation Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 410-222-0022.

Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be designated as warming centers from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on January 3 and 4, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m January 5 and 6.

  • Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis
  • Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
  • Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore
  • Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
  • Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
  • Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
  • Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
  • Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
  • Linthicum Community Library: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
  • Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
  • Mountain Road Community Library: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
  • Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
  • Riviera Beach Community Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena
  • Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

On Sunday, January 7, 2018 the following libraries will be designated as warming centers from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

  • Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
  • Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis
  • Glen Burnie Regional Library: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
  • Maryland City at Russett Community Library: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
  • Odenton Regional Library: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
  • Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers from Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. January 8, 2018.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will designate the following Senior Centers as warming centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 3, 4, and 5. On January 8, 2018 the Senior Centers will be designated as warming centers until 10:00 a.m. to provide warming relief to vulnerable populations.

  • Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold
  • Brooklyn Park Senior Center: 202 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park
  • O'Malley Senior Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton
  • Pasadena Senior Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena
  • South County Senior Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

