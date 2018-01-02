Warming center hours extended in Anne Arundel County
6:01 PM, Jan 2, 2018
18 mins ago
Anne Arundel County extended its warming center hours to help residents escape the cold temperatures.
The centers will be open from Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 8.
The following locations will be available to provide warming relief:
Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
All centers will have water and restrooms but will not have medical care available. No pets are allowed unless they are service animals. Residents requiring transportation to any warming center should contact the Office of Transportation Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at 410-222-0022.
Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be designated as warming centers from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on January 3 and 4, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m January 5 and 6.
Annapolis Regional Library: 1410 West Street, Annapolis
Broadneck Community Library: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
Brooklyn Park Community Library: 1 East 11th Avenue, Baltimore
Crofton Community Library: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
Deale Community Library: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
Edgewater Community Library: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Severna Park Community Library: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
The Anne Arundel County Police will designate District Station Community Rooms at the following Precincts as warming centers from Tuesday until 10:00 a.m. January 8, 2018.
The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will designate the following Senior Centers as warming centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 3, 4, and 5. On January 8, 2018 the Senior Centers will be designated as warming centers until 10:00 a.m. to provide warming relief to vulnerable populations.
Arnold Senior Center: 44 Church Rd, Arnold
Brooklyn Park Senior Center: 202 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park